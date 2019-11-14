Wiese will play Super Rugby in 2020 - Stormers coach

Cape Town - Utility forward Cobus Wiese will run out for the Stormers in the 2020 Super Rugby competition - and not for English club Saracens.



This assurance was given by Stormers coach John Dobson, who spoke to Netwerk24 on Wednesday.



Dobson was commenting on a report earlier in the day on rugby specialist website Rugby365 which indicated that Wiese was in advanced negotiations with Saracens.



The report added that the 22-year-old could sign a five-year deal which would pave the way for possible inclusion in the England national team in future.



Dobson commented: "Cobus is available for Super Rugby. He has a release clause which he could exert after the tournament if he wanted to. I take note of Saracens' interest but I also know they have challenges."



The challenges Dobson referred to are the English champions facing heavy sanctions for breaking the Premiership's salary cap.

The London-based club are set to appeal the 35-point deduction and £5 million fine imposed on them.



Wiese, a former Junior Springbok who can play lock and flank, has been on the Stormers' books since 2017.



While Wiese may be staying put for the moment, the cash-strapped Stormers will lose several other key playmakers.



Lock Eben Etzebeth (Toulon, France), centre Dan Kriel (Lions), prop Corne Fourie (Gloucester, England), flank Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks), prop Michael Kumbirai (Sharks), flank Chris Massyn (Cheetahs), loose forward Kobus van Dyk (Eagles, Japan), fullback Craig Barry (Cheetahs) and centre EW Viljoen (Leicester Tigers, England) are all set to leave, while centre Damian de Allende is also off to Japan to play for the Panasonic Wild Knights and will only return in May.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff