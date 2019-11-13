Stormers set to lose another star player

Cape Town - The Stormers look set to lose the services of another star player.

Rugby specialist website Rugby365 is reporting that utility forward Cobus Wiese is in advanced negotiations with English Premiership club Saracens.

The report adds that the 22-year-old could sign a five-year deal which would pave the way for possible inclusion in the England national team in future.

The former Junior Springbok, who can play lock and flank, has been on the Stormers' books since 2017.

The rumoured deal comes in the midst of Saracens facing heavy sanctions for breaking the Premiership's salary cap.

The London-based club are, however, set to appeal the suspended 35-point deduction and £5-million fine imposed on them.

The cash-strapped Stormers are set to lose several players, with lock Eben Etzebeth (Toulon, France), centre Dan Kriel (Lions), prop Corne Fourie (Gloucester, England), flank Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks), prop Michael Kumbirai (Sharks), flank Chris Massyn (Cheetahs), loose forward Kobus van Dyk (Eagles, Japan), fullback Craig Barry (Cheetahs) and centre EW Viljoen (Leicester Tigers, England) all leaving.



Springbok centre Damian de Allende is also off to Japan to play for the Panasonic Wild Knights and will only return in May.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff