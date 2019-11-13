NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers set to lose another star player

    2019-11-13 10:45

    Cape Town - The Stormers look set to lose the services of another star player.

    Rugby specialist website Rugby365 is reporting that utility forward Cobus Wiese is in advanced negotiations with English Premiership club Saracens.

    The report adds that the 22-year-old could sign a five-year deal which would pave the way for possible inclusion in the England national team in future.

    The former Junior Springbok, who can play lock and flank, has been on the Stormers' books since 2017.

    The rumoured deal comes in the midst of Saracens facing heavy sanctions for breaking the Premiership's salary cap.

    The London-based club are, however, set to appeal the suspended 35-point deduction and £5-million fine imposed on them.

    The cash-strapped Stormers are set to lose several players, with lock Eben Etzebeth (Toulon, France), centre Dan Kriel (Lions), prop Corne Fourie (Gloucester, England), flank Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks), prop Michael Kumbirai (Sharks), flank Chris Massyn (Cheetahs), loose forward Kobus van Dyk (Eagles, Japan), fullback Craig Barry (Cheetahs) and centre EW Viljoen (Leicester Tigers, England) all leaving.

    Springbok centre Damian de Allende is also off to Japan to play for the Panasonic Wild Knights and will only return in May.

    - Compiled by Sport24 staff

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super Rugby: Brutal test for VERY...
    Sharks' Van Wyk in shock move to...
    Blues 2020 Super Rugby squad named
    Gatland names Chiefs 2020 Super Rugby...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     