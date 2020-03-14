NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    TALKING POINT | Did Stormers flank deserve red?

    2020-03-14 18:43

    A big talking point in Saturday's Sharks v Stormers game came when the Cape side's flank Johan du Toit received a yellow card in the first minute for taking out Sharks scrumhalf Louis Schreuder in the air.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    Schreuder fell awkwardly on his back but referee AJ Jacobs overruled the television match official Willie Vos's advice to hand out a red card.

    Jacobs said Schreuder fell on his back - and not his head first - which the referee used as a mitigating factor.

    Opinion is sure to be divided over the decision.

    WATCH the incident in the tweet below and make up your own mind.

    The Sharks won the match 24-14.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Top-of-the-table Sharks outmuscle...
    OFF | Super Rugby suspended in wake...
    Bulls implode to crash to heavy...
    FT | Sharks 24-14 Stormers

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    • Jaguares v Highlanders, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:00
    • Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium 07:05
    Friday, 20 March 2020
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, TBC 08:05
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, TBC 10:15
    Saturday, 21 March 2020
    • Highlanders v Lions, TBC 05:45
    • Blues v Brumbies, TBC 08:35
    • Waratahs v Bulls, TBC 10:45
    • Sharks v Chiefs, TBC 15:05
    • Jaguares v Stormers, TBC 21:40
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 6

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 6 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     