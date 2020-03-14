TALKING POINT | Did Stormers flank deserve red?

A big talking point in Saturday's Sharks v Stormers game came when the Cape side's flank Johan du Toit received a yellow card in the first minute for taking out Sharks scrumhalf Louis Schreuder in the air.

Schreuder fell awkwardly on his back but referee AJ Jacobs overruled the television match official Willie Vos's advice to hand out a red card.

Jacobs said Schreuder fell on his back - and not his head first - which the referee used as a mitigating factor.

Opinion is sure to be divided over the decision.

WATCH the incident in the tweet below and make up your own mind.

The Sharks won the match 24-14.