    Top-of-the-table Sharks outmuscle Stormers

    2020-03-14 16:59

    The Sharks beat the Stormers in their South African Super Rugby derby at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

    As it happened | Sharks v Stormers

    The Durbanites won 24-14, having led 10-7 at half-time in an intensely physical encounter.

    The victory sees the Sharks retain top spot on the Super Rugby log with the tournament heading into a postponement due to the coronavirus.

    The Sharks dominated territory and possession for most of the game, but the Stormers threatened an upset when they led 14-13 heading into the final quarter.

    However, a strong scrum effort by the Sharks in the latter stages laid the foundation for their victory.

    A big talking point in the game came when Stormers flank Johan du Toit received a yellow card in the first minute for taking out Sharks scrumhalf Louis Schreuder in the air.

    Schreuder fell awkwardly on his back but referee AJ Jacobs overruled the television match official Willie Vos's advice to hand out a red card.

    Scorers:

    Sharks

    Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi
    Conversion: Curwin Bosch
    Penalties: Bosch (3)
    Drop goal: Bosch

    Stormers

    Tries: Herschel Jantjies, Paul de Wet
    Conversions: Damian Willemse (2)

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

    Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Madosh Tambwe

    Stormers

    15 Damian Willemse, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Rikus Pretorius, 23 Sergeal Petersen

