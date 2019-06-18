Under-fire Sharks coach gets backing from CEO

Cape Town - Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann says head coach Robert du Preez has the full backing of the union despite rumours of disunity within the camp.

Netwerk24 reported on Monday that there was discord between Du Preez and some of his assistants and senior players.

The report added that assistant coaches Ricardo Loubscher and Braam van Straaten have already indicated that they will part ways with the union.

But Teichmann stated: "Robert is the coach and has our full support. I also believe now is not the time to comment on such matters. We only want to focus on rugby.”

Loubscher is set to join Heyneke Meyer at French club Stade Francais, while Van Straaten will join the Southern Kings as kicking and defence coach.

Rugby365 also reported last week that skills coach AB Zondagh will leave the Sharks to join Toulouse in France.

Du Preez took a swipe at the media after the Sharks' 12-9 victory over the Stormers at Newlands over the weekend, calling them "cockroaches". He used the same word when referring to media earlier in the season.

Du Preez has been accused of nepotism in the Durban media as he has largely favoured his son Robert Jnr in place of Curwin Bosch at flyhalf.

The Sharks' narrow win over the Stormers saw them qualify for the quarter-finals, with a clash against the Brumbies in Canberra lying in wait on Saturday.

Du Preez on Monday named a 27-man touring squad for the trip to Australia.

Sharks touring squad:

Forwards (15)



Juan Schoeman, Mzamo Majola, Kerron van Vuuren, Craig Burden, Cullen Collopy, Coenie Oosthuizen, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Ruben van Heerden, Gideon Koegelenberg, Hyron Andrews, Daniel du Preez, Jacques Vermeulen, Tyler Paul, Luke Stringer

Backs (12)



Louis Schreuder (captain), Cameron Wright, Robert du Preez, Curwin Bosch, Makazole Mapimpi, Andre Esterhuizen, Jeremy Ward, Lukhanyo Am, Kobus van Wyk, S’bu Nkosi, Aphelele Fassi, Rhyno Smith