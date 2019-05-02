NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sharks coach hits out at 'cockroach' critics

    2019-05-02 12:36

    Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has launched a scathing attack at critics of the team.

    Despite topping the South African conference and lying second overall, the Sharks have endured a topsy-turvy season winning five and losing five matches.

    Four of those losses have come at home - with Kings Park defeats to the Stormers (16-11), Bulls (19-16), Jaguares (51-17) and Reds (21-14) leading to criticism aimed at Du Preez and his team.

    "All the cockroach commentary on social and uninformed opinions of journalists have not affected us," Du Preez told Netwerk24 earlier this week as his team prepared for Friday’s match against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

    "We're on course. We know where we can finish as a team if we play like we can play," the coach added.

    The Sharks started their Australasian tour with a 23-15 win over the Waratahs in Sydney.  They will conclude their tour with a match against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday, May 11.

    Friday’s clash in Christchurch is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).

    Teams:

    Crusaders

    15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd (captain), 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Mitchell Dunshea, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

    Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Isi Tu’ungafasi, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Tim Bateman

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit

    Substitutes:16 Akker van der Merwe,  17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Marius Louw

