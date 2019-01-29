NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stormers players meet with WP Rugby leadership

    2019-01-29 14:30
    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck, Western Province Rugb
    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck, Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks and Western Province director of rugby Gert Smal (Gallo Images)
    Cape Town - WP Rugby on Tuesday confirmed that a meeting took place between senior management and Stormers players regarding a way forward for the franchise.

    This follows recent media reports that that the union's president Zelt Marais wanted assistant coach Paul Treu to replace Gert Smal as director of rugby and that the players held an emergency meeting chaired by captain Siya Kolisi on Sunday afternoon with headline sponsor DHL, who seemingly then gave an ultimatum to remove Treu from the system.

    In a press release issued by the union on Tuesday, WP Rugby said the Stormers players did not meet on Sunday, but had met with the leadership on Monday.

    Attending the meeting were Marais, deputy president Moneeb Levy and CEO Paul Zacks as well as Smal.

    Zacks said that the immediate focus was on the upcoming Super Rugby campaign and ensuring the Stormers were well prepared.

    "The meeting between senior leadership of Western Province Rugby and Stormers players on Monday was constructive and it is encouraging as we are all committed to the future well-being of our professional teams," Zacks said.

    "While it is unfortunate that there was some misinformation in the public domain, we are confident of making meaningful progress to ensure that the Stormers and team management have the best chance of success in the 2019 season and beyond."

    Zacks insisted that WP Rugby had the full backing of all major sponsors.

    "We have got incredible sponsors who have stood together with us through thick and thin without exception.

    "Given the quality, depth and experience in our current playing squad, we are excited about what we can achieve this season and are all looking forward to what the possibilities are for the Stormers in 2019."

    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 February 2019
    • Chiefs v Highlanders, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:45
    Saturday, 16 February 2019
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Hurricanes, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Stormers, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 22 February 2019
    • Highlanders v Reds, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    View complete fixtures

