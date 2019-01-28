Treu to replace Smal as WP director of rugby?

Cape Town - Stormers assistant coach Paul Treu is being linked with the director of rugby position.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that the Western province Rugby Football Union's president, Zelt Marais, is eager to see Treu appointed in the position to replace Gert Smal.

Smal's contract with the union expires in October and no discussions have been led with him about his future.



Treu was the subject of much controversy towards the end of 2018 when he accused the Stormers coaching staff, led by head coach Robbie Fleck, of discrimination.

An independent review cleared Fleck and the management team of any wrongdoing, but it seems now that the relationship between Treu and his colleagues has soured.

There have been talks that Treu will not be part of the Stormers management this season and the Afrikaans publication stated that Marais, who was elected as WP president last November, would like Treu to be promoted to director of rugby.

The Stormers have yet to confirm their coaching team for the 2019 Super Rugby season and the report added that worried senior players have been in discussion with headline sponsor DHL about the Treu issue because it has caused disharmony behind the scenes.

The Marais camp reportedly also wants to get former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers involved with the union.

The Stormers begin their Super Rugby campaign against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, February 16.