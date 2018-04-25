NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stormers, Bulls get Kiwi refs - again!

    2018-04-25 06:46

    Cape Town - New Zealand referees Ben O’Keeffe and Glen Jackson will remain on Super Rugby duty in South Africa this weekend.

    O’Keeffe, who refereed the Bulls v Rebels game in Pretoria last weekend, will travel down to Cape Town with the Australian team when they tackle the Stormers at Newlands on Friday (15:05 kick-off).

    O’Keeffe will be assisted by South Africans Marius van der Westhuizen and Rasta Rasivhenge, with Christie du Preez the television match official (TMO).

    Jackson, who refereed the Sharks v Stormers game in Durban last weekend, will take charge of the Bulls’ clash against the Highlanders in Pretoria on Saturday (17:15).

    Jackson will be assisted by South Africans Egon Seconds and AJ Jacobs, with Willie Vos the TMO.

    Meanwhile, for the Lions’ clash against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday (07:05 SA time), Australia’s Angus Gardner has been appointed as referee.

    Gardner will be assisted by compatriots Nic Berry and Damon Murphy, with Damien Mitchelmore the TMO.

    The only other South African involvement this weekend will see Jaco Peyper referee the Brumbies’ match against the Crusaders in Canberra on Saturday (11:45 SA time).

    The Sharks have a bye this weekend.

    Super Rugby referees: Week 11

