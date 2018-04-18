Kiwi refs on duty in SA

Cape Town - A pair of New Zealand referees will take charge of the Super Rugby encounters taking place in South Africa this weekend.



Ben O'Keeffe has been appointed as referee for the Bulls' game against the Rebels in Pretoria on Saturday (15:05 kick-off).



O'Keeffe will be assisted by South Africans Rasta Rasivhenge and AJ Jacobs, with Willie Vos the television match official (TMO).



Another Kiwi, Glen Jackson, will referee the later game between the Sharks and Stormers in Durban (17:15 kick-off).



Jackson will be assisted by local officials Cwengile Jadezweni and Egon Seconds, with Marius Jonker the TMO.



Meanwhile, another New Zealand referee will take charge of the Lions' match against the Waratahs in Sydney on Friday (11:45 SA time).



Mike Fraser has been appointed to control matters, with Australians Damon Murphy and Graham Cooper his assistants, with George Ayoub on TMO duty.



The other South African involvement this weekend is Jaco Peyper who has been appointed to referee Saturday's Reds v Chiefs game in Brisbane (11:45 SA time).

Super Rugby referees: Week 10