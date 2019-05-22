NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks without Akker, Beast for Lions derby

    2019-05-22 08:19

    Durban - The Sharks will be without the services of a few players who have minor niggles ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Lions at Kings Park.

    Team doctor Gerhard Coetzer confirmed on the Sharks' official website that front-rowers Akker van der Merwe (shoulder injury), Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira (MCL injury - left knee) and Craig Burden (left bicep tear), as well as wing Lwazi Mvovo (ankle sprain), will return to play in approximately two weeks, while prop Thomas du Toit (also ankle sprain) is doubtful for Saturday's match.

    Both teams will be eager to win, as only a point separates them in the South African Conference, with the Lions in third position on 30 points and the Sharks fourth on 29 points.

    The previous encounter between the sides resulted in a 42-5 victory for the Sharks at Ellis Park in April.

    Both team line-ups will be confirmed on Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 on Saturday.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Off-field woes aside, bookies can't...
    Stormers sweat over injured Bok duo
    Bulls going back to back? Why it’s...
    Lions without Whiteley for clash at...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 24 May 2019
    • Chiefs v Reds, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Bulls, GIO Stadium 11:35
    Saturday, 25 May 2019
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Jaguares, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Highlanders, Cape Town 15:05
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Blues v Bulls, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 14 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     