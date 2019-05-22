Sharks without Akker, Beast for Lions derby

Durban - The Sharks will be without the services of a few players who have minor niggles ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Lions at Kings Park.



Team doctor Gerhard Coetzer confirmed on the Sharks' official website that front-rowers Akker van der Merwe (shoulder injury), Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira (MCL injury - left knee) and Craig Burden (left bicep tear), as well as wing Lwazi Mvovo (ankle sprain), will return to play in approximately two weeks, while prop Thomas du Toit (also ankle sprain) is doubtful for Saturday's match.



Both teams will be eager to win, as only a point separates them in the South African Conference, with the Lions in third position on 30 points and the Sharks fourth on 29 points.



The previous encounter between the sides resulted in a 42-5 victory for the Sharks at Ellis Park in April.



Both team line-ups will be confirmed on Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 on Saturday.