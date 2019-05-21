Lions without Whiteley for clash at Kings Park

Cape Town - The Lions will again be without skipper Warren Whiteley when they meet the Sharks in Durban this Saturday.

The 31-year-old has struggled for fitness all season with first a pectoral injury and then a recurring knee injury seeing him sidelined.

He returned to action in the 29-28 win over the Waratahs at Ellis Park earlier this month, but again sat out last weekend's 38-29 win over the Highlanders due to a bruised knee.

According to Netwerk24, Whiteley did not train with the Lions on Monday and coach Swys de Bruin confirmed he will not be considered for the trip to Durban.

With Whiteley sidelined, hooker Malcolm Marx will lead the side once more.

The Lions, who have contested the last three Super Rugby finals without ever getting over the line, are currently third in the South African conference and ninth overall, just outside of the playoff positions.

They will name their side for the Sharks fixture on Thursday.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 17:15.

