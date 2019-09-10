NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks sign young loosie from Lions

    2019-09-10 10:28

    Cape Town - The Sharks on Tuesday announced the signing of loose forward James Venter from the Lions.

    The 23-year-old was schooled at Glenwood High School in KwaZulu-Natal, but moved to the Lions after representing the Sharks at schools level.

    Venter has been on the Lions' books since 2015, but has received limited game time in Super Rugby. His last appearance for the Lions was this past weekend's Currie Cup final against the Free State Cheetahs in which he scored two tries in a losing cause.

    The Sharks are set to announce NINE new signings over the next nine days, with local Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicating over the weekend that Lions flyer Madosh Tambwe will report for training at Kings Park on November 1.

    The Sharks are also expected to confirm the signings of Cheetahs duo Ox Nche (prop) and Henco Venter (loose forward), and well as former Blitzbok standout Werner Kok and Stormers No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

    Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sharks to host Bulls in 2020 Super...
    Sharks finalise coaching team for...
    Sharks step closer to finalising 2020...
    Highlanders sign Crusaders duo

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Results

    06 July 2019
    29 June 2019
    22 June 2019
    21 June 2019
    15 June 2019
    14 June 2019
    08 June 2019
    07 June 2019
    01 June 2019
    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     