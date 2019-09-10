Sharks sign young loosie from Lions

Cape Town - The Sharks on Tuesday announced the signing of loose forward James Venter from the Lions.

The 23-year-old was schooled at Glenwood High School in KwaZulu-Natal, but moved to the Lions after representing the Sharks at schools level.

Venter has been on the Lions' books since 2015, but has received limited game time in Super Rugby. His last appearance for the Lions was this past weekend's Currie Cup final against the Free State Cheetahs in which he scored two tries in a losing cause.



The Sharks are set to announce NINE new signings over the next nine days, with local Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicating over the weekend that Lions flyer Madosh Tambwe will report for training at Kings Park on November 1.

The Sharks are also expected to confirm the signings of Cheetahs duo Ox Nche (prop) and Henco Venter (loose forward), and well as former Blitzbok standout Werner Kok and Stormers No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

We would like to introduce James Venter who will be joining the @CellC Sharks family from the start of pre-season. Welcome to the number one team to play for, work for and shout for??#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/c7cQbc5Y4B — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) September 10, 2019

Compiled by Herman Mostert