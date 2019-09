Cheetahs cap fine season with Currie Cup title

NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 17: Cape Town - The Free State Cheetahs have been crowned 2019 Currie Cup winners after a dominant victory over the Golden Lions in Bloemfontein on Saturday. As it happened: Free State Cheetahs v Golden Lions The Cheetahs won 31-7 after leading 31-7 at half-time. The win was the Cheetahs' sixth Currie Cup title (along with one shared) and first since they beat the Blue Bulls 36-16 in the 2016 showpiece. Scorers: Free State Cheetahs Tries: Joseph Dweba, William Small-Smith, Clayton Blommetjies, Walt Steenkamp Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (4) Penalty: Pienaar Golden Lions Try: Wandisile Simelane Conversion: Shaun Reynolds Teams: Free State Cheetahs 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Tian Meyer (captain ), 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela , 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjesi, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charl Marais, 18 Reinach Venter, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Abongile Nonkontwana, 22 Louis Fouche, 22 Darren Adonis Golden Lions 15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile

Cape Town - The Free State Cheetahs have been crowned 2019 Currie Cup winners after victory over the Golden Lions in the final in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

As it happened: Free State Cheetahs v Golden Lions

The Cheetahs, who topped the regular season log thus earning them a home final, won 31-28 after leading 31-7 at half-time.

The win was the Cheetahs' sixth Currie Cup title (along with one shared) and first since they beat the Blue Bulls 36-16 in the 2016 showpiece.

Scorers:

Free State Cheetahs

Tries: Joseph Dweba, William Small-Smith, Clayton Blommetjies, Walt Steenkamp



Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (4)



Penalty: Pienaar



Golden Lions



Tries: Wandisile Simelane, Dillon Smit, James Venter (2)



Conversions: Shaun Reynolds (4)



Teams:

Free State Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Tian Meyer (captain ), 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela , 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjesi, 3 Erich de Jager, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charl Marais, 18 Reinach Venter, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Abongile Nonkontwana, 22 Louis Fouche, 22 Darren Adonis

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Duncan Matthews, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jan-Louis la Grange, 23 James Venter