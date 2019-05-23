NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sharks' Esterhuizen: 'Every game is vital from now on'

    2019-05-23 17:01

    Cape Town - Sharks No 12 Andre Esterhuizen insists every game is vital as the Durban franchise meet the Lions in their Super Rugby encounter at Kings Park on Saturday.

    Esterhuizen has returned to the Sharks starting line-up and is the only change to a very settled backline.

    The 25-year-old admitted that there's great excitement in the camp ahead of the game.

    "We're back, refreshed after the bye week and ready for this match," the centre told the Sharks website.

    "There are a lot of positives in this group, primarily that we are not going to play with a fear of losing, we want to play to win and enjoy the game."

    With four games remaining, Esterhuizen admits that the two home and two away games take on great importance for the team's campaign, particularly as congested as the table is.

    "Every game is vital from now on, there are just a few points that separates the teams in the South African Conference, so we know the importance of every single game," he said.

    "But we aren't putting pressure on ourselves; we're going out there to enjoy it and play for each other. That's what we thrived on during the tour and it worked for us."

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15 SA time.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

    Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi; 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom; 8 Kwagga Smith (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes:16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Tyrone Green

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Waratahs unchanged for Jaguares...
    All Black wing returns for...
    Jaguares change 8 for clash with...
    50 up for Du Toit against Highlanders

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 24 May 2019
    • Chiefs v Reds, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Bulls, GIO Stadium 11:35
    Saturday, 25 May 2019
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Jaguares, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Highlanders, Cape Town 15:05
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Blues v Bulls, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 14 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     