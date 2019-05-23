Esterhuizen returns as Sharks name line-up for Lions clash

Cape Town - Sharks head coach Robert du Preez has named a slightly changed side for Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby against the Lions at Kings Park in Durban.



The home side welcome back a couple of players from injury and have also had accommodate for other players unavailability.

Most of the changes are in the pack, with Mzamo Majola coming in for Thomas du Toit at loosehead while Ruben van Heerden is back after missing the Chiefs match and partners Ruan Botha at lock. Lock Hyron Andrews plays off the bench this week.

Daniel du Preez also returns to the starting line-up with Philip van der Walt moving back to flank and Jacques Vermeulen named among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, injuries to Akker van der Merwe and Craig Burden mean a possible debut for Dylan Richardson, who is named as reserve hooker.

Andre Esterhuizen is back in the final change to the starting line-up and only change to a very settled backline.

The Sharks have only won five of 12 matches and are currently fourth in the South African conference, the Durban-franchise are three points behind the table-topping Bulls.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15 SA time.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk

Lions

TBA