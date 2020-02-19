NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sharks' Bok wing passes concussion test

    2020-02-19 11:55

    Cape Town - Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi has passed his concussion test and will be available for the Sharks' clash against the Melbourne Rebels in Ballarat on Saturday.

    This was confirmed by coach Sean Everitt on Tuesday, Netwerk24 reports.

    There was less good news for flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain, who failed his concussion test and had to return home.

    Both players left the field early in last weekend's 38-22 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

    But the Sharks have welcomed back flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who missed the Hurricanes match due to a family bereavement.

    With Chamberlain on his way back to South Africa, Springbok wing Lwazi Mvovo was flown in as a replacement in the Sharks squad.

    Prop Thomas du Toit, who pulled out shortly before the Hurricanes match due to illness, will also be available for selection again.

    Everitt will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday’s clash scheduled for 05:45 (SA time).

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Fixtures

    Friday, 21 February 2020
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    Saturday, 22 February 2020
    • Rebels v Sharks, Mars Stadium 05:45
    • Chiefs v Brumbies, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:05
    • Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium 10:15
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Blues, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Rebels, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Waratahs v Lions, Bankwest Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    16 February 2020
    15 February 2020
    14 February 2020
    09 February 2020
    08 February 2020
    07 February 2020
    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Stormers (Q)
    • Jaguares (WC)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Lions
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 3

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 3 of the 2020 Super Rugby season.”
    View all columnists >

