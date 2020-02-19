Sharks' Bok wing passes concussion test

Cape Town - Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi has passed his concussion test and will be available for the Sharks' clash against the Melbourne Rebels in Ballarat on Saturday.

This was confirmed by coach Sean Everitt on Tuesday, Netwerk24 reports.

There was less good news for flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain, who failed his concussion test and had to return home.

Both players left the field early in last weekend's 38-22 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

But the Sharks have welcomed back flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who missed the Hurricanes match due to a family bereavement.

With Chamberlain on his way back to South Africa, Springbok wing Lwazi Mvovo was flown in as a replacement in the Sharks squad.

Prop Thomas du Toit, who pulled out shortly before the Hurricanes match due to illness, will also be available for selection again.

Everitt will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday’s clash scheduled for 05:45 (SA time).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert