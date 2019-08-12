Pieter-Steph picks Stormers over Bulls

Cape Town - Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit has reportedly committed to staying with Western Province and the Stormers.



It was reported last week that the Bulls had put together an enticing offer for Du Toit's services.



There was uncertainty over the contracting of players at the cash-strapped Western Province Rugby Union and some of the union's Springboks were believed to be unhappy that the contracting process was not finalised.



However, according to Rapport, WP Rugby has got its contracting process in order and the players have received formal offers.

The report in the Afrikaans Sunday newspaper added that Du Toit, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and hooker Bongi Mbonambi are some of the top names who received formal offers.

Du Toit and Kolisi have decided to stay at WP, while there appears to be some doubt over Mbonambi, who is being courted by several other unions.