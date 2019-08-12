NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Pieter-Steph picks Stormers over Bulls

    2019-08-12 08:41

    Cape Town - Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit has reportedly committed to staying with Western Province and the Stormers.

    It was reported last week that the Bulls had put together an enticing offer for Du Toit's services.

    There was uncertainty over the contracting of players at the cash-strapped Western Province Rugby Union and some of the union's Springboks were believed to be unhappy that the contracting process was not finalised.

    However, according to Rapport, WP Rugby has got its contracting process in order and the players have received formal offers.

    The report in the Afrikaans Sunday newspaper added that Du Toit, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and hooker Bongi Mbonambi are some of the top names who received formal offers.

    Du Toit and Kolisi have decided to stay at WP, while there appears to be some doubt over Mbonambi, who is being courted by several other unions.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Lucas released from Brumbies deal
    Staying in JHB: Jantjies extends...
    Holloway re-signs with Waratahs until...
    Bulls on the hunt for Pieter-Steph -...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Results

    06 July 2019
    29 June 2019
    22 June 2019
    21 June 2019
    15 June 2019
    14 June 2019
    08 June 2019
    07 June 2019
    01 June 2019
    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who wins Saturday's Super Rugby final?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     