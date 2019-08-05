Bulls on the hunt for Pieter-Steph - report

Cape Town - Springbok and Stormers flank Pieter-Steph du Toit is reportedly being targeted as a potential signing by the Bulls.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that the Bulls have put together an enticing offer for Du Toit's services.

There has been uncertainty over the contracting of players at the cash-strapped Western Province Rugby Union and the report added that some of the union's Springboks are unhappy that the contracting process has not yet been finalised.

It would, however, be a difficult decision for the 26-year-old Du Toit to leave the Stormers, as he would be far from the family farm in the Swartland.

Du Toit started his professional career at the Sharks but moved closer to home when he signed for the Stormers in 2016.