BREAKING: 'No conclusion' in SuperSport talks with Mallett, Willemse and Naas

Cape Town - SuperSport held talks between Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha on Monday, but the three could not reach any finality on what exactly sparked the drama that took place on Saturday.

In a dramatic moment, Willemse left the live SuperSport set after the Lions' win over the Brumbies, accusing Mallett and Botha of patronising him and saying that he couldn’t work with them any longer.

The situation has sparked intense reaction on social media, while SuperSport have launched a full investigation into the incident.

On Monday, SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane briefed media after the meeting and confirmed that while the talks were encouraging, they did not get to the bottom of the issue.

"We need more engagement. We are going deeper into people’s feelings about if there is something else that prompted this thing that we are unaware of," he said.

Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela, meanwhile, acknowledged that the three men would have to get back into a room as soon as possible.

"We gathered as much information as we could today, but we could not come to any conclusions," he said.

"We all agree that we will continue the engagements going forward, but we cannot confirm when."

Mawela added that, from what had been said in the discussions so far, there did not seem to be any racist behaviour involved.

"We did not see any racism anywhere," he said.

"As far as we can see it is people who were having a discussion, but we need to dig deeper to see what the underlying reasons were."

Mallett, meanwhile, was pictured leaving the building in a rush and reports indicated that he had a flight to catch.