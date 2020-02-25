Lions confirm talks with Bok loose forward Kwagga Smith

Cape Town - The Lions have confirmed they are in talks with Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith over a possible new contract.

There has been uncertainty surrounding the future of the 26-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Sharks in Durban as well as a return to the Blitzboks and a possible run at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Smith, who was a part of the victorious Springbok 2019 World Cup squad in Japan, is currently playing for Yamaha Jubilo in the Top League.

The Lions confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday, though, that they have begun negotiations to get Smith back at Ellis Park.

Since making his debut against Wales in Washington in what was Rassie Erasmus' first match as Springbok coach, Smith has notched up six Test caps for his country.