Kwagga set for Blitzboks return, may also join Sharks

Cape Town - Springbok flank Kwagga Smith is reportedly set to return to sevens action in Blitzboks colours.

According to Rapport, Smith will be available for the World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments in London and Paris in May, as well as the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July.

The 26-year-old, who was part of the Springboks' victorious World Cup squad last year, currently plies his trade for the Yamaha Jubilo club in the Japanese Top League.



The report in the Afrikaans newspaper added that the former Lions star could then join his good friend, Werner Kok, at the Sharks after the Olympics.

Smith has played six Tests for the Springboks since making his debut against Wales in Washington DC in 2018.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert