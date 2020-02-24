NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sevens

Kwagga set for Blitzboks return, may also join Sharks

2020-02-24 07:06
Kwagga Smith (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok flank Kwagga Smith is reportedly set to return to sevens action in Blitzboks colours.

According to Rapport, Smith will be available for the World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments in London and Paris in May, as well as the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July.

The 26-year-old, who was part of the Springboks' victorious World Cup squad last year, currently plies his trade for the Yamaha Jubilo club in the Japanese Top League.

The report in the Afrikaans newspaper added that the former Lions star could then join his good friend, Werner Kok, at the Sharks after the Olympics.

Smith has played six Tests for the Springboks since making his debut against Wales in Washington DC in 2018.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas tie up T20 series with thrilling win over Australia Proteas: Their result of the home season! Stormers top pile, but Sharks lead SA for sparkle SA refs turning Super Rugby into a joke - Aussie CEOs Proteas Women shock England at T20 World Cup
David Gower names his T20 World Cup finalists SA refs turning Super Rugby into a joke - Aussie CEOs Stormers won't rest star Boks until after bye week Tuks hooker undergoes brain tumour surgery Du Toit backs Schoenmaker, Team SA's 2020 Olympic chances

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 