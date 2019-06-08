NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jaguares clinch SA conference with Sharks thrashing

    2019-06-08 23:37

    Cape Town - The Jaguares have clinched the South African conference title for the first time as they outperformed the Sharks in their Super Rugby encounter at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani on Saturday evening.

    As it happened: Jaguares v Sharks

    The home side won 34-7, after leading 12-0 at half-time.

    The Jaguares started on the front foot and scored the game's opening try within three minutes when Sebastian Cancelliere finished in the right-hand corner after quick hands from the hosts' backline.

    The home side continued to dominate and had their second in the 15th minute. After a series of powerful carries from the forwards, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla released Emiliano Boffelli through the Sharks defence with an excellent pop pass on the back of a lovely wrap-around and the full-back did the rest.

    The Sharks were finding it difficult to get over the advantage line due to the Jaguares' rush defence. The game went through a scrappy period with plenty of knock-ons and subsequent scrum resets.

    The Argentine side, who had shown a preference to kick for touch instead of poles, changed their mind on the half-hour mark but Diaz Bonilla's attempt went wide after the Sharks conceded a scrum penalty.

    The fly-half had a chance to make amends shortly afterwards when Robert du Preez was penalised for holding on after good work from Matias Moroni and Marcos Kremer at the breakdown, however, he missed the third of his four kicks at goal.

    Three minutes after half-time, the Jaguares won a penalty and kicked for touch after Andre Esterhuizen was penalised for a late tackle. After a couple of phases from the lineout, Gonzalo Quesada's side won another penalty straight in front and Diaz Bonilla dinked it over for a 15-0 lead.

    Soon after, the Jaguares were penalised for not rolling away and Curwin Bosch kicked for touch, setting up the five-metre attacking lineout. But the home side stole the lineout, which has been one of their strengths this season.

    The Jaguares grabbed their third in the 53rd minute when Diaz Bonilla's up-and-under was wonderfully chased and collected by Boffelli, who did enough to evade Lukhanyo Am on his way over the whitewash.

    The Sharks were playing like a side jet-lagged from the long trip, especially at lineout time. The Jaguares just looked so much hungrier and deservedly scored their fourth try on the hour mark. Boffelli sidestepped his way through the defence with a mazy run and a couple of passes later, Cancelliere sped over for his brace.

    In the 67th minute, the Sharks finally opened their account. After the Jaguares were penalised for playing the man in the air at the lineout, the Sharks kicked for the corner again before Esterhuizen crashed over after a series of carries from the forwards.

    Santiago Carreras put the icing on the cake with the last move of the game when he ran on to a deft grubber kick to dot down and wrap up a comprehensive victory.

    Scorers:

    Jaguares

    Tries: Sebastian Cancelliere (2), Emiliano Boffelli (2), Santiago Carreras

    Conversions: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla (3)

    Penalty: Bonilla

    Sharks

    Try: Andre Esterhuizen

    Conversion: Curwin Bosch

    Teams:

    Jaguares

    15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matías Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), 11 Santiago Carreras, 10 Joaquín Díaz Bonilla, 9 Tomás Cubelli, 8 Javier Ortega Desio, 7 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Agustín Creevy, 1 Mayco Vivas

    Substitutes: 16 Julián Montoya, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Francisco Gorrisen, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Domingo Miotti, 23 Matias Orlando

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

    Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Aphelele Fassi

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    As it happened: Jaguares v Sharks
    Stormers inch onward ... but Lions...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 17
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 14 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Waratahs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 15 June 2019
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:10
    • Hurricanes v Blues, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 21 June 2019
    • TBC v TBC, TBC 14:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    08 June 2019
    07 June 2019
    01 June 2019
    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Sharks
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 16

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 16 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     