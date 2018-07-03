Injured Lions welcome Super Rugby bye week

Cape Town - The Lions have picked up a number of new injury concerns following their 31-24 loss to the Sharks in Durban this past weekend.

The good news, though, is that they have a bye this coming weekend before closing their regular season with a home match against the Bulls at Ellis Park.

By then, most of the injured parties are expected to have recovered.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies is struggling with a rib injury while lock Marvin Orie picked up a concussion.

Prop Dylan Smith, meanwhile, picked up a grade 1 calf strain but is also expected to have recovered in time for the Bulls clash.

Sylvian Mahuza was not part of the matchday squad against the Sharks, but he is likely to be fit for the Bulls after recovering from a hip injury.

Flank Len Massyn, though, has a grade 2 ankle tear and will be unavailable for the next two weekends.

The Lions are still top of the South African Conference, but their fate is out of their own hands with the Jaguares just three points behind and having played a game less.