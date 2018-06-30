NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stunning Sharks fightback sinks Lions

    2018-06-30 19:06

    Durban - The Sharks kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a 31-24 come-from-behind victory over the Lions in a Super Rugby derby at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday. 

    The Sharks are now just two points adrift of the Rebels in the last quarter-final place, having broken a seven-game losing streak against the Lions. 

    In a topsy-turvy encounter, the Lions enjoyed the overwhelming share of possession and territory and will feel they should have won the game, having led 21-11 at the break. 

    Instead, having been in front for most of the game, they relinquished their lead with just over ten minutes to go, never to get it back. 

    Tries from Daniel du Preez, Andre Esterhuizen and Lwazi Mvovo as well as 16 points from the boot of flyhalf Robert du Preez proved too much for the visitors who scored through Ruan Combrinck, Cyle Brink and Kwagga Smith

    The Sharks secured the first penalty of the match when Warren Whiteley was penalised for going off his feet at the breakdown and opted for the corner.

    From the resulting lineout, the driving maul didn’t seem to be going anywhere until a second shove propelled number eight Dan du Preez over the line for a 5-0 lead with four minutes gone. 

    Soon after, the Sharks’ try-scorer Du Preez was then guilty of entering the maul from the wrong side with the Lions duly punishing the error. After the Lions had opted to put the ball in to the corner, a couple of good carries got the visitors close before Elton Jantjies swung the long pass out wide for Combrinck to ghost in on the overlap. The Lions flyhalf converted for the 7-5 lead. 

    Sharks number ten Du Preez hit back with a penalty a couple of minutes later to snatch the lead back for the home side. 

    Against the run of the play and just when it looked as if a Lions attack wasn’t going anywhere, Brink produced a moment of magic, bouncing off both Makazole Mapimpi and Cameron Wright in a barnstorming 25-metre run to the line from a standing start. Jantjies added the extras for a 14-8 lead with 18 minutes gone. 

    The Lions were having all of the territory and possession but only had one more try before the interval to show for their dominance and it came right at the end of half. It was created by Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx, who broke his defender’s tackle out on the touchline, before playing in Smith for the easy run-in to the line. Jantjies made no mistake with the conversion as the visitors took a 21-11 lead in to the break. 

    But was the Sharks who were first to score after the interval through Esterhuizen - the inside centre dotting down in the left-hand corner, finishing off a superb team move that a started from an attacking scrum centre-field. Du Preez’s conversion brought the Sharks to within just three at 21-18 with just over a quarter of the match to go. 

    Soon after, the scored were level when Du Preez slotted his penalty between the posts after Lions prop Jacques van Rooyen was penalised for illegal scrummaging. 

    And with 13 minutes to go and against the run of play, the turnaround was complete when Sharks took the lead much to the home crowd’s delight as Lwazi Mvovo intercepted Harold Vorster’s pass to run 50 metres to the line and complete the finish. Du Preez added the extras for a 28-24 lead. 

    The hosts enjoyed the better of the closing exchanges as Du Preez added a late penalty to seal a dramatic 31-24 victory. 

    Scorers:

    Sharks

    Tries: Dan du Preez, Andre Esterhuizen, Lwazi Mvovo
    Conversions: Rob du Preez (2)
    Penalties: Du Preez (4)

    Lions

    Tries: Ruan Combrinck, Cyle Brink, Kwagga Smith
    Conversions: Elton Jantjies (3)
    Penalty: Jantjies

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Phillip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19, Lourens Erasmus, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Courtnall Skosan

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Jaguares v Stormers
    As it happened: Sharks 31-24 Lions
    Sunwolves strike late to stun Bulls
    As it happened: Sunwolves v Bulls

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

    “SANZAAR dropped the ball when dishing out ‘suspensions’ after the past weekend’s Super Rugby action, says Herman Mostert. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     