Hawks investigating coaching scandal at Bulls

Cape Town - The Hawks are reportedly looking into allegations that some coaches at the Blue Bulls paid higher management to be appointed into their respective positions.



Afrikaans newspaper Rapport stated on Sunday that an investigation into former Bulls high-performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg has seen a number of leading coaches admit they paid him money to be appointed.



The issue is now forming part of the forensic investigation by the Blue Bulls as well as the Hawks' criminal investigation.



This follows the earlier news that the Blue Bulls Company had launched a forensic investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of Janse van Rensburg during his time at the union.



Janse van Rensburg, who abruptly resigned from his post in February, had occupied the role since 2012 and was responsible for the Bulls' talent identification and management of their professional teams and academy structures.



The University of Pretoria law graduate had previously worked as the union's coordinator of schools and high-performance activities where he was involved in the scouting and recruiting of junior players.