Fraud allegations against former Bulls employee

Cape Town - The Bulls have reportedly launched a forensic investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of former high-performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg.

Rapport indicated on Sunday that the Blue Bulls Company was aware of allegations of fraudulent activity against Janse van Rensburg.

Janse van Rensburg abruptly resigned from his post in February this year. At the time, no explanation was given for his departure but the Afrikaans publication stated that he had done so due to health reasons.

The report added that some of Janse van Rensburg's alleged illegal dealings include demanding and receiving a R60 000 payment from a current BBC employee to be reappointed in his position, a R1 million tender awarded to a guesthouse that belongs to one of his family members, the use of R50 000 attributed on the books as pocket money for one of the Bulls’ tours of Australasia, and kick-back payments made to players and their agents.



After his resignation, a large sum of money was seized in Janse van Rensburg's office, but no explanation has yet been given of who it belongs to and what it was intended for.

The Blue Bulls Company CEO Alfons Meyer also told Rugby365 last Friday that they were aware of the allegations.



"The Blue Bulls Company acknowledges that we are aware of allegations of fraudulent activity against former BBC employee and high-performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg," Meyer said in naming Janse van Rensburg in a statement.

Janse van Rensburg had occupied the role since 2012 and was responsible for the Bulls' talent identification and management of their professional teams and academy structures.



The University of Pretoria law graduate had previously worked as the union’s coordinator of schools and high-performance activities where he was involved in the scouting and recruiting of junior players.