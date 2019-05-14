Former Loftus hero Steyn signs for Bulls swansong

Cape Town - Former Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn will make a dramatic return to Loftus Versfeld after signing with the Bulls.

A Bulls spokesperson confirmed the news to Sport24 on Tuesday.

Steyn played over a 100 matches for French Top 14 club Stade Francais since joining them in 2013.



Steyn has however had to settle at fullback in recent months after the club signed Argentine Nicolas Sanchez to back up Frenchman Jules Plisson at flyhalf.



The 34-year-old Steyn represented the Bulls in 124 matches between 2008 and 2013 and also played 66 Tests for the Springboks between 2009 and 2016.

Netwerk24 reported that Steyn has signed a two-year deal with his former team.

Steyn will be a replacement for Handre Pollard, who will leave the Bulls for French outfit Montpellier.

New Bulls CEO Alfons Meyer said: "Even Rassie (Erasmus, Springbok coach) thinks it's a good acquisition. With Handre going to France, it means Manie Libbok is the only flyhalf remaining in our group.

"Morne is very experienced and he can be a very good mentor for Manie."

ALSO READ: Au revoir ... Bulls confirm Pollard's departure