Error-prone Stormers go down to Brumbies

Toni Pulu of the Brumbies high- tackles Herschel Jantjies of the Stormers (Gallo Images)

Cape Town - The Stormers went down to the Brumbies in their Super Rugby encounter at Newlands on Saturday.



As it happened: Stormers v Brumbies

The men from Canberra won 19-17, after leading 12-10 at half-time.

The Stormers dominated territory and possession for large parts but, as usual, their finishing let them down.

The hosts opted against taking several kickable penalties and knocked on countless balls in promising attacking positions.

In next weekend's action, the Stormers host the Bulls at Newlands (Saturday, April 27), while the Brumbies travel to Argentina to face the Jaguares (Saturday, April 27).

More to follow...

Scorers:

Stormers

Tries: Penalty try, Wilco Louw

Conversion: Josh Stander

Penalties: Stander (2)

Brumbies

Tries: Pete Samu, Rory Arnold, Thomas Banks

Conversions: Christian Lealiifano (2)

Teams:

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Johan du Toit, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 JJ Engelbrecht, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Brumbies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Tom Wright, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Lealiifano (captain), 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Jahrome Brown, 6 Tom Cusack, 5 Sam Carter, 4. Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio



Substitutes: 16 Josh Mann-Rea, 17 James Slipper, 18 Les Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Murray Douglas, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 Wharenui Hawera, 23 Andy Muirhead