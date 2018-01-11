Eddie Jones returns to 'Table Top Mountain'

Cape Town - Eddie Jones, who coached the Stormers for about two weeks back in 2015, returned to Newlands as part of his South African tour on Thursday.

Jones was named Stormers coach following the completion of the 2015 Rugby World Cup that saw his Japan side shock the Springboks, but one press conference later he was on his way out of Cape Town to take the vacant England job.

At that press conference, Jones reaffirmed his commitment the Stormers by famously speaking about his beautiful view of "Table Top Mountain", but even that wasn't enough to keep him in Cape Town.

Jones, who has lost one match in two years since taking over as England coach, has now returned to South Africa where he is visiting the different stadiums around the country in preparation for England's three-Test tour of the country in June this year.

The Stormers, who have said all along that they will try and keep a relationship with Jones, welcomed him back to Newlands on Thursday and posted a picture of him with Director of Rugby, Gert Smal.

The three venues for the Springbok v England series are Johannesburg (June 9), Bloemfontein (June 16) and Cape Town (June 23).