NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Eddie Jones returns to 'Table Top Mountain'

    2018-01-11 11:10

    Cape Town - Eddie Jones, who coached the Stormers for about two weeks back in 2015, returned to Newlands as part of his South African tour on Thursday.

    READ: Jones adds Durban stop to SA visit

    Jones was named Stormers coach following the completion of the 2015 Rugby World Cup that saw his Japan side shock the Springboks, but one press conference later he was on his way out of Cape Town to take the vacant England job. 

    At that press conference, Jones reaffirmed his commitment the Stormers by famously speaking about his beautiful view of "Table Top Mountain", but even that wasn't enough to keep him in Cape Town. 

    Jones, who has lost one match in two years since taking over as England coach, has now returned to South Africa where he is visiting the different stadiums around the country in preparation for England's three-Test tour of the country in June this year. 

    The Stormers, who have said all along that they will try and keep a relationship with Jones, welcomed him back to Newlands on Thursday and posted a picture of him with Director of Rugby, Gert Smal. 

    The three venues for the Springbok v England series are Johannesburg (June 9), Bloemfontein (June 16) and Cape Town (June 23). 

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Genia ready to earn Rebels starting...
    Stormers send flyhalf SOS to Whitehead
    Rohan loving English stint with Sale
    Australia's Super Rugby players get...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 17 February 2018
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    Friday, 23 February 2018
    • Highlanders v Blues, 08:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 24 February 2018
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, 08:35
    • Waratahs v Stormers, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Hurricanes, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2017 Super Rugby final between the Lions and Crusaders.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    The 2017 Super Rugby tournament has reached its quarter-final stage. When all is said and done, who emerges victorious?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     