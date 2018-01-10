NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Springboks

Jones adds Durban stop to SA visit

2018-01-10 12:21
Eddie Jones (Getty Images)
Cape Town - England coach Eddie Jones has reportedly added Durban as a stop on his current visit to South Africa.

READ: Eddie Jones spotted at Ellis Park

Jones is in the country to familiarise himself with the venues at which his side will do battle against the Springboks in June this year.

The Springboks will host England in a three-Test series starting at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein (June 16) and Newlands in Cape Town (June 23).

Jones visited Ellis Park on Monday and was shown around the stadium by Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli.

The England mentor wanted to familiarise himself with the visitors' change room and coaches box, while he also inspected the demarcation area for the substitutes and the medical facilities.  

Jones will visit the Free State Stadium on Wednesday and Newlands on Thursday and according to Netwerk24, he was also in Durban despite England not playing a Test there.

It is believed that England want to use the coastal city as a training base before the second Test in Bloemfontein.

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  eddie jones  |  durban  |  rugby
Injury worries for Cheetahs ahead of Kings

2018-01-10 10:51

