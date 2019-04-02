NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Curwin Bosch in talks with Stormers

    2019-04-02 07:57

    Cape Town - Sharks utility back Curwin Bosch is reportedly on the Stormers' radar.

    Afrikaans publication Rapport indicated on Sunday that Bosch, who can play fullback and flyhalf, is in talks with the Cape franchise.

    Twenty-one-year-old Bosch, who played two Tests for the Springboks between 2017 and 2018, has struggled to nail down a spot in the Sharks starting XV in recent times and is eager to reinvigorate his career.

    Meanwhile, the report added that Sharks wing Leolin Zas is also considering a possible move back to his old franchise.

    Zas, 23, joined the Sharks from the Stormers in 2018 but has rarely made the Sharks starting XV, with Springboks S'bu Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi ahead of him in the pecking order.

    ALSO READ: Star Bok duo to stay at Stormers

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls prop ruled out for 6 weeks
    Wallaby RWC hopeful commits to...
    Stormers trio join tour party in...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 05 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Stormers, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 19:10
    Saturday, 06 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Waratahs, Eden Park 08:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    Friday, 12 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Stormers, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 7 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     