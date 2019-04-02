Curwin Bosch in talks with Stormers

Cape Town - Sharks utility back Curwin Bosch is reportedly on the Stormers' radar.



Afrikaans publication Rapport indicated on Sunday that Bosch, who can play fullback and flyhalf, is in talks with the Cape franchise.



Twenty-one-year-old Bosch, who played two Tests for the Springboks between 2017 and 2018, has struggled to nail down a spot in the Sharks starting XV in recent times and is eager to reinvigorate his career.



Meanwhile, the report added that Sharks wing Leolin Zas is also considering a possible move back to his old franchise.



Zas, 23, joined the Sharks from the Stormers in 2018 but has rarely made the Sharks starting XV, with Springboks S'bu Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi ahead of him in the pecking order.

