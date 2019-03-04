NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    CONFIRMED: Gert Smal to join Jake White in Japan

    2019-03-04 14:00

    Cape Town - Japanese club Toyota Verblitz have confirmed the signing of Gert Smal as their new assistant coach for the 2019/20 season.

    Smal's role will be that of former Springbok coach Jake White's assistant as well as the Verblitz's forwards coach.

    Smal and White worked together when the latter coached the Springboks between 2004 and 2007.

    Smal, 57, is currently the director of rugby at Western Province and the Stormers, and while his contract will only officially expire at the end of October, a report over the weekend indicated that he would leave the Cape franchise at an earlier stage.

    Meanwhile, Verblitz also confirmed the signing of Springbok fullback Willie le Roux from English club Wasps.

    The 29-year-old Springbok fullback will join the club following the completion of this year's Rugby World Cup, which will also be hosted in Japan in September and October.

    Le Roux will join a host of fellow South Africans who currently ply their trade under White, including Reniel Hugo, Jason Jenkins, Carl Wegner, Lionel Cronjé, Clinton Swart and Gio Aplon.

