Bulls mum on whether Schoeman bit opponent

Cape Town - The Bulls have indicated that they will not select prop Pierre Schoeman for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders in Pretoria.

READ: Bulls prop cited for alleged bite

This is irrespective of whether he is found guilty of foul play by a SANZAAR judicial hearing.



Schoeman was cited for allegedly biting a Rebels player during the Bulls’ 28-10 win at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday.



Schoeman attended a SANZAAR hearing on Monday but the outcome of the hearing is yet to be announced by the Super Rugby governing body.



Bulls coach John Mitchell has declined to say whether Schoeman pleaded guilty or not but confirmed that he won’t pick the player for this weekend’s clash.



Mitchell told Netwerk24 that he “honestly don’t know if he (Schoeman) pleaded guilty”.



“At the end of the day you just leave those things to the judicial system. We will always look after our player welfare and back them up with the necessary support,” Mitchell said on Monday.



Schoeman’s absence means that Lizo Gqoboka will get his first start of the season.



Saturday’s Bulls v Highlanders clash is scheduled for 17:15.

