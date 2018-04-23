NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls prop cited for alleged bite

    2018-04-23 06:46

    Cape Town - Bulls prop Pierre Schoeman has been cited for allegedly biting an opponent during his side’s 28-10 win over the Rebels in Pretoria at the weekend.

    Schoeman is alleged to have contravened Law 9.12: A Player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to Biting.

    Upon further investigation of the incident, the citing commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

    The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place via video-conference at 09:00 (SA time) on Monday.

    All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

    For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

