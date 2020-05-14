NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls bid farewell to Kotze

    2020-05-14 18:33

    The Bulls have said their farewells to Johnny Kotze, who leaves the franchise after putting in a request to exit his contract. 

    Kotze, who played both at centre and on the wing for the Bulls, started his career at Western Province, before moving up to Loftus in 2017, also having served a brief off-season stint with the Ospreys at the end of 2018. 

    Alfons Meyer, CEO of the Blue Bulls Company expressed his gratitude for Kotze’s loyal service as the player now moves to continue his rugby in Japan.

    “Johnny is the epitome of a team-man, and was willing to do whatever was needed for the team. I’d like to sincerely thank him for being part of the Bulls family and for committing the last few years to us. We wish him all the best with his future endeavors, and have no doubt that he will make a massive impact at his new club The Shimizu Blue Sharks in Japan,” said Meyer.

    Kotze thanked the Bulls saying he will always remember his stay at Loftus.

    “You always hear people describe life as a journey. It is at a time like this that one realizes just how true that statement is. I’ve truly enjoyed my time at the Bulls, and have met some amazing people here… people that I would hope to call friends for the rest of my life. Thank you to everybody at the Bulls that has contributed to my career thus far and made my stay at Loftus one that I will never forget.”

    - Compiled by Sport24 staff

    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 May 2020
    • Chiefs v Blues, 09:05
    • Rebels v Brumbies, 11:15
    Saturday, 16 May 2020
    • Sunwolves v Stormers, 06:45
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, 09:05
    • Reds v Waratahs, 11:15
    • Lions v Crusaders, 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, 17:15
    Friday, 22 May 2020
    • Chiefs v Rebels, 09:05
    • Reds v Hurricanes, 11:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

