NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls confirm Kotze's exit as salary cuts hit SA rugby

    2020-04-27 10:26

    The Bulls have confirmed that centre Johnny Kotze will leave the franchise after putting in a request to exit his contract. 

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    There was confusion over the weekend when Rapport reported that Kotze had cancelled his contract in line with the 21-day window that was given to South Africa's professional players to do so. 

    South African rugby is understood to be employing wide-ranging pay cuts across the board in an effort to minimise costs, and as a result, professional players have been given three weeks to leave their current contracts if they opt to seek employment elsewhere. 

    On Sunday, however, Kotze's agency - One Sport SA - released a statement saying that Kotze had not yet left the Bulls but that he was in discussions with a Japanese club. 

    The statement added that Kotze had accepted a contract with the Bulls until 2022 that was "below the current market value". 

    When contacted by Sport24 on Monday morning, however, the Bulls confirmed that Kotze would be leaving Loftus. 

    "The player’s agent sent through an instruction that Johnny, who is also the chairman from the Bulls' side at the Players Association, would be exercising his right within the 21-day period to leave," a statement read.

    "Jake White, the Director of Rugby, accepted and wished Johnny all the best with his decision."

    In line with the window that has been granted, players will have until May 14 to exit their current contracts as SA Rugby looks to save as much as R1 billion over the next eight months. 

    While lower earning staffers will not have any pay cuts, the higher earners could lose as much as 44% of their current salaries. 

    As things stand, it is not clear when professional rugby will return to playing in South Africa. 

    The country is currently experience level four of a national lockdown as the fight against the coronavirus continues and, under those guidelines, no organised sport is allowed. 

    - Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    New Zealand clubs push to shake up...
    Top Wallaby calls for Super Rugby...
    WATCH | Stormers in lockdown: Week 4
    Sam Whitelock to suit up for...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 01 May 2020
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Sky Stadium 09:05
    Saturday, 02 May 2020
    • Crusaders v Stormers, Orangetheory Stadium 06:45
    • Highlanders v Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:05
    • Waratahs v Rebels, TBC 11:15
    • Sunwolves v Jaguares, Singapore National Stadium 13:25
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:35
    • Bulls v Brumbies, Loftus Versfeld 17:45
    Friday, 08 May 2020
    • Hurricanes v Crusaders, Sky Stadium 09:05
    • Sunwolves v Waratahs, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     