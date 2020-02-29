NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Blow for Lions as flank Tshituka flies home

    2020-02-29 07:03

    Cape Town - Lions flank Vincent Tshituka has been ruled out of their Australasian Super Rugby tour after sustaining an ankle injury in Friday's 29-17 defeat to the Waratahs in Parramatta.

    The Lions revealed via a press statement on Saturday morning that the loose forward sprained his ankle during the match and it has been diagnosed as a Grade 3-level injury (syndesmosis).

    The 21-year-old will return home to South Africa, with a replacement to be confirmed in due course.

    The Lions will conclude their tour with matches against the Rebels (Melbourne, March 7), Blues (Auckland, March 14) and Highlanders (Dunedin, March 21).

    Friday's defeat was the Lions' third in four matches and leaves them in a lowly 11th place on the overall standings and fourth in the SA Conference.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

