Lions go down to Waratahs in opening tour match

Cape Town - The Waratahs defeated the Lions in their Super Rugby encounter in Parramatta, New South Wales on Saturday.



As it happened: Waratahs v Lions

The hosts ran in five tries to upset the men from Johannesburg 29-17, having led 19-10 at half-time.

Next weekend, the Lions will play their second match on tour against the Rebels in Melbourne (Saturday, March 7), while the Waratahs host the Chiefs in Wollongong (Friday, March 6).

More to follow...

Scorers:



Waratahs



Tries: Gus Bell, Lachlan Swinton, Jack Dempsey, James Ramm, Tetera Faulkner

Conversions: Will Harrison (2)



Lions



Tries: Marnus Schoeman (2)

Conversions: Andries Coetzee, Elton Jantjies

Penalty: Jantjies

Teams:

Waratahs

15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Alex Newsome, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Jack Maddocks, 10 Will Harrison, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Lachie Swinton, 5 Rob Simmons (captain), 4 Tom Staniforth, 3 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2 Robbie Abel, 1 Angus Bell



Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Tetera Daulkner, 19 Jed Holloway, 20 Ryan McCauley, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Lalakai Foketi, 23 James Ramm

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jan-Hemming Campher, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Willem Alberts, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Wandisile Simelane