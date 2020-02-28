NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions go down to Waratahs in opening tour match

    2020-02-28 12:05

    Cape Town - The Waratahs defeated the Lions in their Super Rugby encounter in Parramatta, New South Wales on Saturday.

    As it happened: Waratahs v Lions

    The hosts ran in five tries to upset the men from Johannesburg 29-17, having led 19-10 at half-time.

    Next weekend, the Lions will play their second match on tour against the Rebels in Melbourne (Saturday, March 7), while the Waratahs host the Chiefs in Wollongong (Friday, March 6).

    More to follow...

    Scorers:

    Waratahs

    Tries: Gus Bell, Lachlan Swinton, Jack Dempsey, James Ramm, Tetera Faulkner
    Conversions: Will Harrison (2)

    Lions

    Tries: Marnus Schoeman (2)
    Conversions: Andries Coetzee, Elton Jantjies
    Penalty: Jantjies

    Teams:

    Waratahs

    15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Alex Newsome, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Jack Maddocks, 10 Will Harrison, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Lachie Swinton, 5 Rob Simmons (captain), 4 Tom Staniforth, 3 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2 Robbie Abel, 1 Angus Bell

    Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Tetera Daulkner, 19 Jed Holloway, 20 Ryan McCauley, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Lalakai Foketi, 23 James Ramm

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jan-Hemming Campher, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Willem Alberts, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Wandisile Simelane

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 29 February 2020
    • Hurricanes v Sunwolves, McLean Park 05:45
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 10:15
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 19:15
    Friday, 06 March 2020
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, WIN Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Reds, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    • Waratahs v Chiefs, WIN Stadium 10:15
    Saturday, 07 March 2020
    • Hurricanes v Blues, Sky Stadium 08:05
    • Rebels v Lions, AAMI Park 10:15
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Results

    28 February 2020
    22 February 2020
    21 February 2020
    16 February 2020
    15 February 2020
    14 February 2020
    09 February 2020
    08 February 2020
    07 February 2020
    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Stormers (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Bulls
