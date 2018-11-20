Rassie optimistic Etzebeth will face Wales

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is hopeful that lock Eben Etzebeth will be fit to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Etzebeth missed South Africa's last two Tests against France and Scotland due to a foot injury sustained in their tour-opener against England.

The burly lock will be assessed on Tuesday afternoon to prove his fitness in order for him to be considered for selection.



“Last week I said it was a 50/50 (for him to be ready), I’m a little bit more optimistic this week,” Erasmus told reporters in Cardiff on Tuesday.



The Bok mentor added that Etzebeth would definitely play if he recovers in time.



"It would be a boost - he's a 70-plus capped player who brings a lot of leadership into the team,” Erasmus added.

Meanwhile, there is also uncertainty regarding the fitness of No 8 Warren Whiteley, who missed the Scotland Test due to a calf injury.

More of his availability will be known later in the week.