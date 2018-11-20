NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Rassie optimistic Etzebeth will face Wales

2018-11-20 10:56
Eben Etzebeth (Getty)
Eben Etzebeth (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is hopeful that lock Eben Etzebeth will be fit to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

READ: Faf available, but Boks to give Papier another run

Etzebeth missed South Africa's last two Tests against France and Scotland due to a foot injury sustained in their tour-opener against England.

The burly lock will be assessed on Tuesday afternoon to prove his fitness in order for him to be considered for selection.
 
“Last week I said it was a 50/50 (for him to be ready), I’m a little bit more optimistic this week,” Erasmus told reporters in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The Bok mentor added that Etzebeth would definitely play if he recovers in time.

"It would be a boost - he's a 70-plus capped player who brings a lot of leadership into the team,” Erasmus added.

Meanwhile, there is also uncertainty regarding the fitness of No 8 Warren Whiteley, who missed the Scotland Test due to a calf injury.

More of his availability will be known later in the week.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  eben etzebeth  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dane Coles bemoans All Blacks poor execution

2018-11-20 11:16

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi escapes with slap on the wrist from World Rugby World Rugby turns blind eye to Kolisi headbutt Boks stay 5th in rankings, but close gap on England Boks slowly banishing big weakness Gatland wants to avoid ONE topic ahead of Bok Test
Rassie: 2019 Rugby World Cup is wide open 'Public enemy No 1' Faf is the Aussie conqueror Baxter to experiment with starting XI against Paraguay Wales Test: The Boks pressing for starts Macau GP horror-smash teen recovering after operation

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 