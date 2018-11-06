Rassie: England's chances against All Blacks are slim

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus doesn’t think England have much of a chance against the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday.

Erasmus’ Springboks were beaten 12-11 by Eddie Jones’ England this past weekend but it was a game the South Africans let slip through their grasp.

The Boks dominated physically and bossed territory and possession in the first half but squandered several opportunities to score.

“New Zealand are much more established, while we employed a few newcomers. I think the chances of England upsetting the All Blacks are slim,” Erasmus said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

It will be the first time that England face New Zealand under Jones' guidance, with the last meeting between the nations dating back to 2014 when the All Blacks beat Stuart Lancaster's charges 24-21 at Twickenham.

England's last win over the Kiwis was in 2012 when they won 38-21 at Twickenham.

Regarding the performance against England, the Bok mentor added: “We had several chances in the first half but we couldn’t finish. There’s no doubt that this is a Test we should have won,” Erasmus added.

The Boks are currently in Paris preparing for Saturday’s Test there against France (kick-off is at 22:05 SA time).

