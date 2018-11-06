WATCH: Rassie coaches the 'Farrell tackle'

Cape Town - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is clearly still incensed by Owen Farrell's armless, unpunished 'tackle' from Saturday's clash at Twickenham.

New video footage (WATCH in the tweet below) doing the rounds on social media shows Erasmus teaching centre Andre Esterhuizen, the victim of the controversial hit after the hooter on Saturday, how to execute a tackle like Farrell did during a training session in Paris on Monday.

It appeared as though Farrell had executed a dangerous no-arms tackle on Esterhuizen, but Australian referee Angus Gardner opted not to award the Springboks a penalty.



When probed on the incident in the post-match press conference, Erasmus said: "We should start tackling like that and execute it like that. Nothing upset me about the tackle we just have to latch on that if it is legal, it is effective. Tackle a guy like Andre and stop him in his tracks is some going. There is no sarcasm at all."

Farrell on Sunday also escaped disciplinary action when he was not cited for the incident, leaving him free to face the All Blacks this weekend.

The Boks tackle France in Paris on Saturday (Kick-off 22:05 SA time).