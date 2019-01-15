R60m to lure Kitshoff to England?

Cape Town - SA Rugby and Western Province will have to fork out large amounts if they wish to keep Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff in South Africa after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

According to Netwerk24, it will take about R60 million to keep Kitshoff in South Africa which means he is likely to play in Europe for five years after the World Cup.

The burly prop, who is 26, has been linked to English club Sale Sharks and it was reported over the weekend that the offer would be difficult for him to refuse.

His dad, Steven Snr, confirmed that there is overseas interest in his son, with SA Rugby and Western Province believed to carry knowledge of the interest in the player.

Kitshoff Snr added that a competitive offer could still keep his son in the country but he doubts that any province, in collaboration with SA Rugby, would be able to compete with the overseas market.

Kitshoff, who boasts 37 Tests, had a two-year stint with Bordeaux in France, before returning to Western Province and the Stormers in 2017.

Meanwhile, it was also reported over the weekend that the Sale Sharks were interested in the Durban-based Sharks quartet of hooker Akker van der Merwe and the Du Preez brothers Dan, Jean-Luc and Robert.

Loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez (13 Tests) and flyhalf Robert (1 Test) have been with Sale on loan and will return to Durban for this year's Super Rugby competition.



Dan du Preez, also a loose forward, boasts four Tests, while Van der Merwe played three times for the Boks in 2018.



Sale recently announced that Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk had extended his contract with them until 2023, while other South Africans at Sale include centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg and loose forwards Josh Strauss and Jono Ross.