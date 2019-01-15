NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

R60m to lure Kitshoff to England?

2019-01-15 08:55
Steven Kitshoff (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - SA Rugby and Western Province will have to fork out large amounts if they wish to keep Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff in South Africa after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

According to Netwerk24, it will take about R60 million to keep Kitshoff in South Africa which means he is likely to play in Europe for five years after the World Cup.

The burly prop, who is 26, has been linked to English club Sale Sharks and it was reported over the weekend that the offer would be difficult for him to refuse.

His dad, Steven Snr, confirmed that there is overseas interest in his son, with SA Rugby and Western Province believed to carry knowledge of the interest in the player.

Kitshoff Snr added that a competitive offer could still keep his son in the country but he doubts that any province, in collaboration with SA Rugby, would be able to compete with the overseas market.

Kitshoff, who boasts 37 Tests, had a two-year stint with Bordeaux in France, before returning to Western Province and the Stormers in 2017.

Meanwhile, it was also reported over the weekend that the Sale Sharks were interested in the Durban-based Sharks quartet of hooker Akker van der Merwe and the Du Preez brothers Dan, Jean-Luc and Robert.

Loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez (13 Tests) and flyhalf Robert (1 Test) have been with Sale on loan and will return to Durban for this year's Super Rugby competition.

Dan du Preez, also a loose forward, boasts four Tests, while Van der Merwe played three times for the Boks in 2018.

Sale recently announced that Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk had extended his contract with them until 2023, while other South Africans at Sale include centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg and loose forwards Josh Strauss and Jono Ross.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Chippa' Masinga's cause of death confirmed Proteas whitewash Pakistan after Wanderers win Proteas' Olivier falls short of 116-year long record Proteas jump to 2nd in ICC Test rankings AB de Villiers confirms groundbreaking trip to Pakistan
Amla, Olivier keep Proteas in front at Wanderers Pirates held to goalless draw in Zimbabwe Murray retirement a shock for Federer, Djokovic Hank McGregor starts Surfski Series with a bang Aussies draw first blood in ODI series against India

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 