Sale Sharks circle around 5 Springboks

Cape Town - English club Sale Sharks reportedly have their sights set on FIVE Springboks.



Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff and the Sharks quartet of hooker Akker van der Merwe and the Du Preez brothers Dan, Jean-Luc and Robert are high on Sale’s priority list.



The Afrikaans publication added that Sale made Kitshoff an offer that will be difficult for him to refuse. Kitshoff had a two-year stint with Bordeaux in France, before returning to the Stormers in 2017. The 26-year-old boasts 37 Tests.



Loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez (13 Tests) and flyhalf Robert (1 Test) have been with Sale on loan and will return to the Durban-based Sharks for this year's Super Rugby competition.



Dan du Preez, also a loose forward, boasts four Tests, while Van der Merwe played three times for the Boks in 2018.



Sale recently announced that Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk had extended his contract with them until 2023, while other South Africans at Sale include centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg and loose forwards Josh Strauss and Jono Ross.