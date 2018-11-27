Jan Serfontein wants Springbok recall

Cape Town - Midfielder Jan Serfontein says he still harbours ambitions of playing for the Springboks at next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.



The 25-year-old currently plies his trade at French club Montpellier and told Netwerk24 over the weekend that he has a “great desire to play for the Boks”.



Serfontein’s last Test was against New Zealand in Cape Town last year, but a rare growth on his thigh prevented him from getting a call-up for this year’s home June series against England and the Rugby Championship.



But he’s now settled in at Montpellier, having joined them from the Bulls last year.



“In my final season in South Africa I tried to play a bit more of a distribution and decision-making role. Here at Montpellier we have dangerous outside backs like Frans Steyn, Nemani Nadolo, Timoci Nagusa and Benjamin Fall.



“So I try to give them the ball as much as possible. Obviously I still have to take the ball up every now and then, as is expected from a No 12 nowadays," Serfontein said.



Serfontein played 35 Tests for the Springboks between 2013 and 2017 and ended on the winning side in 24 of those Tests for an impressive 71% win-ratio.