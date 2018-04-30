Bok shock: Rare outgrowth sidelines Serfontein

Cape Town - Centre Jan Serfontein could miss the Springboks’ upcoming Tests due to a rare injury.

Afrikaans website Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that a rare outgrowth on Serfontein’s thigh could keep him out for an extended period.

Serfontein, who boasts 35 Test caps, currently plies his trade at French club Montpellier and the injury saw him miss their Top 14 clash against Pau this past weekend.

The midfielder is currently receiving medical advice on whether he needs to undergo surgery or radiation to have the outgrowth removed.

The report further stated that the injury could keep him sidelined for six weeks.

This would see Serfotnein miss the Springboks’ upcoming Tests against Wales and England.

The Boks open their season against Wales in Washington DC on June 2, before a three-Test series against England the following week.

The first Test is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests in Bloemfontein (Free State Stadium, June 16) and Cape Town (Newlands, June 23).

