NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok shock: Rare outgrowth sidelines Serfontein

2018-04-30 08:15
Jan Serfontein (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Centre Jan Serfontein could miss the Springboks’ upcoming Tests due to a rare injury.

Afrikaans website Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that a rare outgrowth on Serfontein’s thigh could keep him out for an extended period.

Serfontein, who boasts 35 Test caps, currently plies his trade at French club Montpellier and the injury saw him miss their Top 14 clash against Pau this past weekend.

The midfielder is currently receiving medical advice on whether he needs to undergo surgery or radiation to have the outgrowth removed.

The report further stated that the injury could keep him sidelined for six weeks.

This would see Serfotnein miss the Springboks’ upcoming Tests against Wales and England.

The Boks open their season against Wales in Washington DC on June 2, before a three-Test series against England the following week.

The first Test is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests in Bloemfontein (Free State Stadium, June 16) and Cape Town (Newlands, June 23).

Read more on:    montpellier  |  springboks  |  jan serfontein  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tana Umaga still up for Blues challenge

0 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett: Pollard doesn’t crack under pressure Fiji claim epic win over Blitzboks at Singapore Sevens Bok shock: Rare outgrowth sidelines Serfontein Rassie revels in pressure Blitzboks lose bronze final in Singapore thriller
WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 11 WRAP: PRO14 WRAP: Absa Premiership Blitzboks lose bronze final in Singapore thriller

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 