Habana's stellar career in numbers

Cape Town - Springbok legend Bryan Habana has decided to hang up his boots and retire from all rugby at the end of the European season.

The 34-year-old will be remembered as one of the greatest players South African rugby has ever produced.

Habana, who plays for the French club Toulon, has worn the green and gold jersey on 124 occasions between 2004-2016.

He last match for the Springboks came in November 2016 against Italy in Florence where the Italians historically won 20-18.

Some of Habana's career highlights:

He became the first South African to reach 50 Test tries when he scored twice against Samoa in June 2013.

Habana became the fourth Springbok to reach 100 Test caps against Australia in Perth in 2014, behind Percy Montgomery, John Smit and Victor Matfield.

He scored the most Super Rugby tries by any South African.

He has played 123 Tests on the wing and once at centre.

Habana is the second-most-capped Springbok of all time with 124 Test caps.

Other international matches: four tour matches for South Africa and three matches for the Barbarians.

He holds the record for the most career tries in the Rugby Championship (21).

He amassed 118 Super Rugby caps and scored 56 tries at this level in the colours of the Bulls and Stormers.

He also played four tournaments for the Springbok Sevens team in 2004 and 2016.

Honours: SA Rugby Player of the Year (2012, 2007 & 2005); Young Player of the Year (2004); World Rugby Player of the Year (2007); Super Rugby Player of the Tournament (2005); SuperSport Try of the Year (2005, Bulls vs Blues in Pretoria; 2007, Bulls vs Sharks in the Final in Durban; and 2012, South Africa vs New Zealand in Dunedin).

He scored a record-equalling eight tries during RWC 2007.

He equalled Jonah Lomu's record of 15 tries in all RWC games in 2015.