Cape Town - Springbok wing Bryan Habana announced his retirement from all rugby on Tuesday.

Habana, 34, will hang up his boots at the end of the current French season.

He is South Africa's all-time leading try scorer with 67 tries from his 124 Tests.

This is how Twitter reacted to his retirement:

"The inevitable moment has come knocking on my door and I’ve welcomed it in for a drink"



Laureus Ambassador & @Springboks legend @BryanHabana has announced his retirement from all rugby at the end of the current season.



Wishing you all the best in your next adventure Bryan! ?? pic.twitter.com/srpBb8Easd — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 24, 2018

Legendary innings my mate, I watched a young boy become a South Africa icon. Congrats brother and good luck!!! What an incredible ambassador you have been for SA, oh yes and thanks for scoring all those tries!!!?? — John Smit (@JohnSmit123) April 24, 2018

Congrats bud on a great career ???? — Mark Cueto (@Mark_Cueto) April 24, 2018

A standout over the past 16 years .. Well done ! https://t.co/5mJYdM781B — Jonathan Kaplan (@RefJK) April 24, 2018

Good luck with whatever the future brings, Bryan ??Phenomenal career & we'll always have that hat-trick in 2009 ??????#rugby #rugbyunited ?? https://t.co/E18P5SBX9V — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) April 24, 2018

Saluting one of the best in the game - well done on amazing career @BryanHabana ! God bless your… https://t.co/PFAklJy8v2 Congrats on a great career BH! All the best for what’s ahead. New beginnings! Go well bud. https://t.co/6kBP9emayQ — Nick Fenton-Wells (@Nick_FW7) April 24, 2018 — Pierre Spies (@Pierrespies8) April 24, 2018

As @bryanhabana announces his retirement, we look back at some of his finest Rugby World Cup scores. Go well Bryan! pic.twitter.com/EgvIBB6lQH — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) April 24, 2018

Bryan Habana's retirement is a stark reminder, I'd say, of the shrinking stock of active, genuine Springbok legends these days. — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) April 24, 2018

One of the legends of South African rugby decided to call it the last season of his rugby career. #MyPlayers would like to thank @BryanHabana for what he did for the game of rugby.????????#BH11 pic.twitter.com/MwC11yx3am — MyPlayers (@MyPlayersRugby) April 24, 2018

Habbsy!! What a pleasure it was to not only play against you, to play alongside you but to also get to know you off the field.



One of the greats of our game but also a genuinely good bloke!



Catch you soon mate, I’ll have a beer and you can have your standard Malibu pineapple ?? pic.twitter.com/O3Yo2TAXor — Drew Mitchell (@drew_mitchell) April 24, 2018

Congrats on a stellar career mate! Best of luck with the next chapter! — Cian Healy (@ProperChurch) April 24, 2018

A great guy on and off the field....



One of the best players we've ever faced, best of luck in retirement @BryanHabana! pic.twitter.com/Gx6fuOUafQ — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) April 24, 2018