NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Dyantyi's 'heart is at peace' with career hanging in the balance

2019-11-22 20:35
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Aphiwe Dyantyi (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi says his heart is at peace as he continues the fight to save his once promising career. 

The 25-year-old faces a four-year ban from the sport after he tested positive for three banned substances - metandienonemethyltestosterone and LGD-4033 - around five months ago back in July. 

Considered one of the brightest young prospects on South African rugby, Dyantyi will have a hearing at a yet to be confirmed time that will determine exactly how severe the punishment is. 

On Friday, however, Dyantyi posted a heart-felt message to his Instagram page that was his first action on social media since August. 

It read as follows:

"One of the happiest moments in life is when you find the courage to let go of what you cannot change," Dyantyi wrote.

"5 months later and not much has changed, except my battles and struggles empower and give me strength. My tears, my heartbreak sometimes holds me back (as if saying 'it’s ok to fail'). Life would be easier if I just listened to them, but I’m reminded each day that life wouldn’t be what it is if there weren’t spoils and spills every now & then.

"In recent months I've found myself smiling more often, even when I'm sad I'm happy, even when feel like crying I find myself smiling.

"I believe my heart is at peace even though some days I still wake up feeling sad & hopeless at least I wake up wanting to live. A lot has changed, a lot hasn't at the same time like the love and support I got and have continued to get.

"If it weren’t for that (love & support of friends & family, messages of encouragement) life would be worthless, so thanks to everything and everyone that has shown me support."

View this post on Instagram

One of the happiest moments in life is when you find the courage to let go of what you cannot change. 5 months later and not much has changed, except my battles and struggles empower and give me strength My tears, my heartbreak sometimes holds me back (as if saying “it’s ok to fail”) Life would be easier if I just listened to them, but I’m reminded each day that life wouldn’t be what it is if there weren’t spoils and spills every now & then ?? In recent months Ive found myself smiling more often, even when I’m sad I’m happy, even when feel like crying I find myself smiling?? I believe my heart is at peace even though some days I still wake up feeling sad & hopeless at least I wake up wanting to live. A lot has changed, a lot hasn’t at the same time like the love ?? and support I got and have continued to get. If it weren’t for that (love & support of friends & family, messages of encouragement??????) life would be worthless, so thanks to everything and everyone that has shown me support

A post shared by ??????hiwe Odwa Dyantyi (@aphiwe_q04) on

Read more on:    springboks  |  aphiwe dyantyi  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
James Dalton: I'm proud to be a Springbok again Barbarians too strong for gallant Brazil FEEL GOOD | Kolisi invites schoolboy who cried in appreciation over signed boots to awards night Faf pokes fun at English club team-mate Ex-Bok on doping in SA accusations: Critics have a point
Rugby's Superhero Sunday set for shift to Jo'burg SuperSport to broadcast Federer v Nadal duel in Cape Town Ex-Bok on doping in SA accusations: Critics have a point Highlands Park boss supports Madlala as PSL CEO England legend picks SA duo in best ever XI

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 