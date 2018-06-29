NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Brits: Boks will miss Duane, but Siya is unbelievable

2018-06-29 12:30
Schalk Brits (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok hooker Schalk Brits admits they will feel the absence of Duane Vermeulen in the Rugby Championship but is confident that the team will be able to fill the void.

EXCLUSIVE: Q&A with Bok hooker Schalk Brits

Vermeulen, who was a star for the Springboks in their 2-1 series win over England this month, recently announced that he would not be available for the team in this year’s Rugby Championship.

The burly No 8 will head for Japan where he has signed a deal with the Kubota Spears.

Brits, who was part of the Springbok squad for the England series, told Sport24 in an exclusive interview that while Vermeulen’s absence may be felt, the team will cope under Siya Kolisi’s leadership.

“Duane is an asset to any team he is involved with due to his quality as a player and person. He will be missed on and off the pitch during the Rugby Championship. He will be a massive loss to the national team but it gives opportunity for other players to perform,” Brits said.

“The Springboks are blessed in that they produce a plethora of inspirational leaders and Siya Kolisi is the right man for the job. I’m looking forward to witnessing how he grows as a captain at international level.”

Kolisi became the first black Test captain of the Springboks during the England series.

Brits added: “It was a fantastic day at Ellis Park to see the first black African Test captain lead South Africa. Many people were waiting for that moment for a long time. However, if you take colour out of the equation, Siya has been an unbelievable captain for the Stormers and, having been involved with him in the last few weeks, he was a great leader on and off the pitch. As most leaders do, Siya enjoys a strong support base and everyone was backing him up during the series. Duane’s experience will be missed but the Boks are being led by a great man in Siya.”

A fit-again Warren Whiteley is likely to come into the fray at No 8 in place of Vermeulen.

Whiteley is also a former Springbok captain.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Blues beat Reds, win at home in Kaino's farewell

2018-06-29 11:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
The best tweets, memes after Germany's shocking SWC exit Bulls interested in Vermeulen's services Swys: I'll never 'chuck' Elton away Defeat to Belgium sets up England's 'biggest game for decade' Africa's hopes dashed as Senegal crash out of SWC in bizzare fashion
Vermeulen signs deal with Japanese club South African linesman flying the flag at Russia 2018 Nkosi 'feels nothing' about duel with Bok partner Mostert admits he pondered Lions captaincy for a week Tiger eyes new putter in bid to end 5-year win drought

Vote

Will Elton Jantjies ever play for the Springboks again?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Robbie Williams explains middle finger gesture during SWC ceremony
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 